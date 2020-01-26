$1.27 EPS Expected for Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) This Quarter

Written by × January 26, 2020

Wall Street brokerages predict that Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Century Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.28. Century Communities posted earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. Century Communities had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $573.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Century Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CCS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Century Communities from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.88.

Century Communities stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,604. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.65. Century Communities has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $34.57. The company has a market capitalization of $976.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $322,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 1,419.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 6.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 10,160 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 8.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 352,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,362,000 after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 82.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,671,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Century Communities (CCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Century Communities (NYSE:CCS)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*