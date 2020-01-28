$1.27 EPS Expected for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the highest is $1.29. EPR Properties reported earnings per share of $1.39 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full-year earnings of $5.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover EPR Properties.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut EPR Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.43.

NYSE EPR traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.08. The company had a trading volume of 543,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,939. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.39. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $67.32 and a twelve month high of $80.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 73.77%.

In other news, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,000 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $141,700.00. Also, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,790.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in EPR Properties during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in EPR Properties by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

