$1.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Lumentum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.35. Lumentum reported earnings of $1.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full year earnings of $4.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $5.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $6.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lumentum.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.24. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $449.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Lumentum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price objective on Lumentum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.71.

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $76.96 on Friday. Lumentum has a 52-week low of $40.28 and a 52-week high of $84.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.49.

In other news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $58,095.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 41,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,541,888.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 191,893 shares in the company, valued at $11,713,148.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,970 shares of company stock worth $10,399,043. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lumentum by 2,178.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,289,000 after buying an additional 1,311,961 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Lumentum by 10.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 910,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,749,000 after buying an additional 84,774 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Lumentum by 18.7% in the second quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 755,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,374,000 after buying an additional 119,255 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lumentum by 771.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 431,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,022,000 after buying an additional 381,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Lumentum by 165.7% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 302,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,132,000 after buying an additional 188,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

