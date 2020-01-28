$1.30 EPS Expected for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to post $1.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.32. MarketAxess posted earnings per share of $1.21 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full year earnings of $5.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $5.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.79 to $6.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MarketAxess.

MKTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $343.00 price target on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.00.

MarketAxess stock traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $359.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,022. The company has a quick ratio of 9.47, a current ratio of 9.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.29 and a beta of 0.17. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $207.15 and a twelve month high of $421.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $371.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $365.21.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total transaction of $1,394,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,193,819.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.56, for a total transaction of $6,971,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,045,795 shares in the company, valued at $364,522,305.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $9,237,665. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 1,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

