$1.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) will post $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.78. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will report full year earnings of $5.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.56 to $6.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $7.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bonanza Creek Energy.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $75.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.68 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 58.72%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Bonanza Creek Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

In related news, CFO Brant Demuth purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.80 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 37,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,354.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,862,371 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $59,766,000 after purchasing an additional 38,108 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,228,098 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,643,000 after purchasing an additional 228,314 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 945,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,732,000 after purchasing an additional 91,446 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,299 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,266,000.

Shares of NYSE BCEI traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.99. 423,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,045. Bonanza Creek Energy has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $26.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

