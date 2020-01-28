$1.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) will announce earnings per share of $1.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.32. PerkinElmer posted earnings per share of $1.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $4.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PerkinElmer.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $805.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.14 million. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. PerkinElmer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.79.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $98.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.00 and its 200 day moving average is $89.69. PerkinElmer has a twelve month low of $78.35 and a twelve month high of $103.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is presently 7.76%.

In other PerkinElmer news, Director Pascale Witz sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $94,568.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,446 shares in the company, valued at $221,778.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 11,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $1,127,934.08. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the second quarter worth $2,620,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 430.1% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 493 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 74.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

