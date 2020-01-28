$1.33 EPS Expected for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the lowest is $1.30. Camden Property Trust posted earnings of $1.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full year earnings of $5.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $5.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.84). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $260.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPT. Sandler O’Neill raised Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered Camden Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Scotiabank raised Camden Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.38.

Shares of CPT stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $111.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,460. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.08. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $93.18 and a 52 week high of $116.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 66.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 67.09%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 89,000 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total transaction of $10,049,880.00. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 23,308 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.88, for a total value of $2,607,699.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 253,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,379,928.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,218 shares of company stock valued at $24,814,794 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

Read More: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camden Property Trust (CPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com