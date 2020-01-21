$1.35 Billion in Sales Expected for Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) will post $1.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.35 billion. Penn National Gaming posted sales of $1.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full-year sales of $5.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $5.31 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.48 billion to $5.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PENN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered Penn National Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PENN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 7,627.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,025,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960,284 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 1,281.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,332,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,862 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 667.5% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,117,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,528,000 after purchasing an additional 972,104 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter worth about $9,590,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 430.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 361,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,730,000 after buying an additional 293,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,464,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,044. Penn National Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $16.72 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.17.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

