$1.36 Billion in Sales Expected for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) to announce sales of $1.36 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.37 billion and the lowest is $1.35 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $4.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.04 billion to $6.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.00.

Shares of ALXN traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,388,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,245. The firm has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.36 and a 200-day moving average of $109.57. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $141.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 355.9% during the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 54.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1,996.4% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com