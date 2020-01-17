$1.38 EPS Expected for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to report earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Generac’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.35. Generac posted earnings per share of $1.42 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Generac will report full-year earnings of $4.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $4.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $601.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.14 million. Generac had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $95.00 target price on shares of Generac and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $103.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.56 and a 200 day moving average of $85.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. Generac has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $104.04.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $503,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,943 shares in the company, valued at $67,584,088.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 347.1% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 45.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

