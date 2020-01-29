$1.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) will post $1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Landstar System’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.39. Landstar System reported earnings per share of $1.68 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full-year earnings of $5.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $5.89. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.64 to $6.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Landstar System.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LSTR. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Landstar System from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Stephens set a $129.00 price objective on Landstar System and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.15.

LSTR stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.35. 301,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,586. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $94.97 and a 52 week high of $120.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.97%.

In other Landstar System news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total transaction of $586,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,924 shares in the company, valued at $4,797,520.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Diana M. Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $825,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,063.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in Landstar System in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in Landstar System in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

