$1.42 EPS Expected for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) This Quarter

Analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) will report earnings of $1.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.35. International Flavors & Fragrances posted earnings of $1.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full year earnings of $6.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.16 to $6.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.52 to $6.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on IFF shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $171.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

In related news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 94,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.96 per share, for a total transaction of $11,941,476.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $116,146.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,983,181.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,827 shares of company stock valued at $366,598. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,581,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 697,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $101,172,000 after buying an additional 372,778 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 890,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $109,194,000 after buying an additional 355,000 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,956,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,141.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 289,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,939,000 after purchasing an additional 265,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

IFF stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $135.79. 683,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,462. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $104.86 and a 1-year high of $152.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.58 and a 200-day moving average of $127.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.77%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

