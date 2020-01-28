$1.42 EPS Expected for Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) will announce earnings of $1.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Principal Financial Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.48 and the lowest is $1.38. Principal Financial Group posted earnings of $1.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will report full year earnings of $5.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Principal Financial Group.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PFG shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price target on Principal Financial Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

In other news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $54,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFG. Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 63,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 57,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 20,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 17.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $52.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.40. Principal Financial Group has a one year low of $46.56 and a one year high of $60.81.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

