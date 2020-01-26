$1.43 Billion in Sales Expected for Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) will report $1.43 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Clorox’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.44 billion and the lowest is $1.42 billion. Clorox posted sales of $1.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Clorox will report full year sales of $6.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.15 billion to $6.20 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.29 billion to $6.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Clorox.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. Clorox had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 123.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on CLX. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Cfra downgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.17.

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded down $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $158.28. The company had a trading volume of 839,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,441. Clorox has a 1-year low of $143.58 and a 1-year high of $166.90. The stock has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.09%.

In related news, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total transaction of $106,096.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,503.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total transaction of $826,245.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,936.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.7% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.7% in the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

