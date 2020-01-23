$1.43 EPS Expected for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.45. Tyler Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.26 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full year earnings of $5.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $5.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.78 to $6.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.01). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $275.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TYL. Northcoast Research downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $245.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $216.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.11.

Tyler Technologies stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $312.52. 5,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,124. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.13. Tyler Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $320.46. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.29 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 17,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.96, for a total transaction of $5,022,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,296,573.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $2,900,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,366,353.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,750 shares of company stock worth $19,364,240 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 949.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,501,000 after acquiring an additional 101,673 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 14.3% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 108,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,639 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 35.8% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,888,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $840,090,000 after purchasing an additional 83,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

