-$1.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) to report ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Myokardia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.52) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.34). Myokardia reported earnings of ($0.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 269.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Myokardia will report full year earnings of ($6.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.42) to ($5.71). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($5.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.11) to ($4.91). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Myokardia.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.57.

MYOK has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Myokardia from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Myokardia in a report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Myokardia from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Myokardia in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

Shares of NASDAQ MYOK opened at $69.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.59. Myokardia has a 52-week low of $39.01 and a 52-week high of $78.28.

In related news, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total value of $295,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,701,081.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jake Bauer sold 18,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $1,325,444.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,853,709.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,929 shares of company stock valued at $6,197,464 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Myokardia by 3.8% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 49,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Myokardia during the second quarter worth $13,523,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Myokardia by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Myokardia during the third quarter worth $1,335,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Myokardia during the third quarter worth $2,357,000.

About Myokardia

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

