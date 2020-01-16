$1.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.45 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Essent Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.47. Essent Group reported earnings per share of $1.39 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Essent Group will report full year earnings of $5.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $5.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $6.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Essent Group.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $226.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.35 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 64.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on ESNT. Zacks Investment Research cut Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th.

In related news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $388,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,356,570.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 40,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $2,250,829.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,049,999.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,149 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,379. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Essent Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Essent Group by 23.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Essent Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Essent Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Essent Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ESNT opened at $50.64 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.20. Essent Group has a 52 week low of $36.91 and a 52 week high of $55.84.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

