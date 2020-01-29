$1.46 Billion in Sales Expected for Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) will announce $1.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.49 billion and the lowest is $1.44 billion. Restaurant Brands International reported sales of $1.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full-year sales of $5.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.61 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $5.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QSR. ValuEngine raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Shares of QSR traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.79. 2,331,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,019,684. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.47. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $79.46. The company has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.16.

In related news, insider Alexandre Macedo sold 166,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $10,752,451.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,525 shares in the company, valued at $2,482,936.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 21.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 279.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 27.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Restaurant Brands International (QSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com