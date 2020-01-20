$1.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) will report $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the highest is $1.53. Edwards Lifesciences posted earnings per share of $1.17 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full-year earnings of $5.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.56 to $5.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.57 to $6.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.

EW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $217.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.42.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $238.64 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $162.81 and a twelve month high of $247.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $235.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.46.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.14, for a total transaction of $605,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,747,154.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total transaction of $5,456,351.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,868,918.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,241 shares of company stock valued at $40,929,955 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8,278.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,951,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $730,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904,405 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,650,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $304,976,000 after purchasing an additional 110,497 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,500,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $329,908,000 after purchasing an additional 31,515 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,314,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $242,876,000 after purchasing an additional 115,881 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,094,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $202,218,000 after purchasing an additional 151,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edwards Lifesciences (EW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com