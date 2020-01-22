$1.50 Billion in Sales Expected for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) will announce $1.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Celanese’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.64 billion. Celanese posted sales of $1.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celanese will report full-year sales of $6.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.23 billion to $6.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.56 billion to $6.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Celanese.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CE shares. Barclays raised their target price on Celanese from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Alembic Global Advisors set a $115.00 price objective on Celanese and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Celanese from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Celanese in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.59.

NYSE CE traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.28. The stock had a trading volume of 242,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,006. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.34. Celanese has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $128.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Celanese by 1.0% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Celanese by 1.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Celanese by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in Celanese by 0.5% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 25,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

