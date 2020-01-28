$1.50 EPS Expected for Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Emcor Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.52 and the lowest is $1.48. Emcor Group posted earnings per share of $1.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Emcor Group will report full-year earnings of $5.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $5.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Emcor Group.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Emcor Group had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Emcor Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EME shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Emcor Group in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Emcor Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Emcor Group to $107.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Emcor Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

NYSE:EME traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.35. The stock had a trading volume of 276,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,041. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.47. Emcor Group has a 52 week low of $62.87 and a 52 week high of $93.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Emcor Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.52%.

In other Emcor Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $445,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 354,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,533,159.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EME. AXA acquired a new position in shares of Emcor Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Emcor Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,478,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $482,620,000 after acquiring an additional 87,158 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Emcor Group by 22.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 102,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,022,000 after acquiring an additional 18,835 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Emcor Group in the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Emcor Group by 37.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 312,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,527,000 after acquiring an additional 85,093 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emcor Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Emcor Group (EME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com