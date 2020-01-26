$1.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.59 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Global Payments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.46 and the highest is $1.65. Global Payments posted earnings of $1.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full year earnings of $6.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.14 to $6.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.46 to $7.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GPN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research set a $195.00 target price on Global Payments and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price (up from $195.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.51.

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded down $1.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $198.77. 1,206,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,190. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $110.69 and a fifty-two week high of $202.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $59.74 billion, a PE ratio of 79.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.80.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 15.03%.

In other news, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $169.35 per share, for a total transaction of $97,376.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,628.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III sold 7,877 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.15, for a total value of $1,332,394.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,424,118.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,677 shares of company stock worth $1,660,457. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

