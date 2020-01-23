$1.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to post earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Illumina’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.55. Illumina posted earnings per share of $1.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Illumina will report full-year earnings of $6.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.42 to $6.51. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.81 to $7.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Illumina.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The life sciences company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The firm had revenue of $907.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $341.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price target (up previously from $320.00) on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.81.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $331.00. 825,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,155. Illumina has a 12-month low of $263.30 and a 12-month high of $380.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $327.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.31. The firm has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $57,375.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,912.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Omead Ostadan sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.01, for a total transaction of $391,212.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,920 shares of company stock worth $1,262,212 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Illumina by 20.4% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 104,845 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,896,000 after acquiring an additional 17,796 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 23.4% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Illumina by 14.6% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,165 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in Illumina during the second quarter worth about $1,483,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Illumina by 130.9% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

