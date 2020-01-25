$1.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) to post $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.65. Quest Diagnostics posted earnings per share of $1.36 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full year earnings of $6.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.48 to $6.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $6.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 15.32%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on DGX. Bank of America cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.07.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total value of $4,786,651.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,513,415.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total transaction of $857,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,459,658.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DGX. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DGX stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.79. 764,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,564. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $82.59 and a 1 year high of $108.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.50 and its 200 day moving average is $103.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

