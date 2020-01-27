$1.60 Million in Sales Expected for Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) to post $1.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.13 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $750,000.00. Nabriva Therapeutics posted sales of $800,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $11.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.90 million to $12.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $28.35 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $39.69 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nabriva Therapeutics.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 910.45% and a negative return on equity of 171.36%.

A number of research analysts have commented on NBRV shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub cut Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.64.

NASDAQ NBRV traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $1.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,714,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,425. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $3.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.95.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $169,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 92.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 323,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 155,815 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 51.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,299,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 443,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 180.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 52,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 33,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

