$1.63 Billion in Sales Expected for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) will post $1.63 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Big Lots’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.64 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.62 billion. Big Lots posted sales of $1.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, March 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full year sales of $5.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.43 billion to $5.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Big Lots had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on BIG shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Big Lots has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.64.

NYSE BIG traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.10. 1,084,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,611. Big Lots has a 12 month low of $18.54 and a 12 month high of $39.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.70%.

In other news, EVP Ronald A. Robins, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $58,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,422.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marla C. Gottschalk purchased 1,850 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.06 per share, for a total transaction of $50,061.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,070.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Big Lots in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Big Lots during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Big Lots during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Big Lots during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Big Lots during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

