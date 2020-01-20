$1.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.63 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.74. Federal Realty Investment Trust reported earnings of $1.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full year earnings of $6.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.33 to $6.37. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $6.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.75). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 28.01%. The firm had revenue of $233.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.80.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $129.53 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $124.36 and a 12-month high of $141.35. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRT. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 200.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 54.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

