$1.65 Billion in Sales Expected for EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) to announce $1.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for EnLink Midstream’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.53 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.75 billion. EnLink Midstream reported sales of $2.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will report full-year sales of $6.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.42 billion to $6.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.15 billion to $7.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for EnLink Midstream.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. EnLink Midstream’s quarterly revenue was down 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ENLC shares. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

In related news, Director Kyle D. Vann acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $48,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 124,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,297.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENLC. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 21,575.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,994,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $141,204,000 after buying an additional 13,929,922 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in EnLink Midstream by 37.7% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 31,335,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $266,352,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578,208 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EnLink Midstream by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 27,081,976 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $166,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338,825 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in EnLink Midstream by 20.4% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,233,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919,413 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in EnLink Midstream by 935.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,615,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.82% of the company’s stock.

ENLC stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,853,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,150,251. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. EnLink Midstream has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $13.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.70%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,614.29%.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

