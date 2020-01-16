$1.65 Billion in Sales Expected for Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) will report sales of $1.65 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Masco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.63 billion and the highest is $1.69 billion. Masco posted sales of $2.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Masco will report full year sales of $6.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.70 billion to $6.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.87 billion to $7.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Masco.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). Masco had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 1,500.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MAS shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Masco in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on Masco from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Masco from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.88.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 41,312 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $1,955,710.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,035,816.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 11,125 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $510,081.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,650 shares of company stock valued at $13,385,233 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Masco during the third quarter worth about $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Masco by 88.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Masco by 1,817.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Masco by 18.6% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MAS traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.25. The stock had a trading volume of 627,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,154. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.14. Masco has a 12-month low of $30.48 and a 12-month high of $48.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Masco’s payout ratio is 21.60%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

