$1.66 EPS Expected for Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) will announce $1.66 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Davita’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.75. Davita posted earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 84.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Davita will report full year earnings of $5.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.24 to $5.38. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.42 to $5.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Davita.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Davita had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DVA shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Davita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Davita in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Davita from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Davita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Davita presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.17.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Davita in the third quarter valued at $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Davita in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Davita by 51.3% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Davita in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Davita by 1,166.3% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

DVA traded down $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.03. 1,085,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,363. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.68. Davita has a twelve month low of $43.40 and a twelve month high of $85.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.81.

About Davita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Davita (DVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com