$1.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) to announce earnings of $1.67 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.80. Oshkosh posted earnings per share of $1.82 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full year earnings of $7.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $8.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $8.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.06). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

OSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Oshkosh from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.08.

Shares of OSK stock traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.50. The stock had a trading volume of 68,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,109. Oshkosh has a 12-month low of $66.04 and a 12-month high of $95.62. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 14.44%.

In other Oshkosh news, Director Craig P. Omtvedt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.45, for a total value of $914,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,180.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James W. Johnson sold 7,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total value of $641,183.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,454 shares in the company, valued at $3,609,251.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,960 shares of company stock worth $2,983,071 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,918,000 after purchasing an additional 23,571 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Oshkosh by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Oshkosh by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Oshkosh by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Oshkosh by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

