$1.68 EPS Expected for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to announce $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Ecolab’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.52 and the highest is $1.74. Ecolab posted earnings per share of $1.54 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full year earnings of $5.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.82 to $5.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ecolab.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.71. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share.

ECL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.17.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $198.01. 891,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,953. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.28 and its 200-day moving average is $194.84. The company has a market capitalization of $57.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $152.91 and a 1-year high of $209.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 35.81%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 80.0% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in Ecolab by 166.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter valued at $52,000. 74.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

