$1.71 Billion in Sales Expected for Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) will report sales of $1.71 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Pinduoduo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.73 billion and the lowest is $1.69 billion. Pinduoduo posted sales of $822.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will report full year sales of $4.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.33 billion to $4.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.83 billion to $7.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pinduoduo.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($1.33). The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 32.14% and a negative net margin of 30.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PDD. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.50 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter worth $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.95. 202,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,545,978. The company has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.41 and a beta of 1.30. Pinduoduo has a 52-week low of $18.46 and a 52-week high of $45.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.73.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

