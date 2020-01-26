$1.71 EPS Expected for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) to announce $1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.73. Helen of Troy reported earnings of $1.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full-year earnings of $9.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.10 to $9.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.79 to $10.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Helen of Troy.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.70. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The business had revenue of $474.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

HELE has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective (up from $206.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy to $223.25 in a report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.42.

NASDAQ HELE traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.51. The company had a trading volume of 102,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,091. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Helen of Troy has a one year low of $108.31 and a one year high of $196.67. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.05 and its 200-day moving average is $158.89.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter valued at about $766,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

