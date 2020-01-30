$1.73 Billion in Sales Expected for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) will post sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for NCR’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.76 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.70 billion. NCR posted sales of $1.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NCR will report full-year sales of $6.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.73 billion to $6.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.79 billion to $6.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. NCR had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 79.96%. NCR’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NCR shares. Standpoint Research started coverage on shares of NCR in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NCR to $48.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Stephens started coverage on shares of NCR in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.63.

In other NCR news, SVP Adrian Button sold 8,238 shares of NCR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $274,243.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,961.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Bedore sold 2,707 shares of NCR stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $87,842.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 1,210.9% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 4,072.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the third quarter worth $40,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCR stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.77. 3,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,640. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.53 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. NCR has a 1 year low of $25.93 and a 1 year high of $35.87.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

