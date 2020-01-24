-$1.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.78) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.59). Agios Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.58) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($6.82) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.35) to ($5.71). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($6.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.65) to ($4.93). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.13 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 70.07% and a negative net margin of 356.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.63) EPS.

AGIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $79.00 price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.18.

NASDAQ:AGIO traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.69. 29,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,185. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $68.94.

In related news, CEO Jacqualyn A. Fouse bought 40,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,982.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 41,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,382. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carman Alenson sold 2,950 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $147,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 451,611 shares of company stock worth $13,999,941 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 430.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

