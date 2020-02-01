$1.79 Billion in Sales Expected for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) to report sales of $1.79 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.89 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.72 billion. Thor Industries reported sales of $1.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full-year sales of $8.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.60 billion to $8.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.62 billion to $9.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.27. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on THO. ValuEngine cut Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Thor Industries from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Thor Industries from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.40.

THO traded down $1.34 on Friday, reaching $80.52. The stock had a trading volume of 864,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,576. Thor Industries has a fifty-two week low of $42.05 and a fifty-two week high of $83.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.44 and a 200-day moving average of $61.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 30.89%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 636.4% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 136.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

