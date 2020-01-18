$1.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.80 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Penn Virginia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.90 and the lowest is $1.69. Penn Virginia reported earnings per share of $2.56 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Penn Virginia will report full-year earnings of $8.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $8.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.99 to $8.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Penn Virginia.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $119.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.18 million. Penn Virginia had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 56.77%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

PVAC stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.25. The company had a trading volume of 116,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,892. The company has a market capitalization of $427.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.87. Penn Virginia has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $58.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PVAC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Penn Virginia by 12.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Penn Virginia during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Penn Virginia by 13.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Penn Virginia during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in Penn Virginia during the second quarter worth about $43,000.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

