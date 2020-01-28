1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) – Analysts at Northcoast Research upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for 1-800-Flowers.Com in a report issued on Friday, January 24th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Vierengel now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.58. Northcoast Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for 1-800-Flowers.Com’s FY2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $187.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FLWS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Noble Financial set a $25.00 target price on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. 1-800-Flowers.Com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.86.

Shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com stock opened at $14.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.15. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $21.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $967.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLWS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com during the 2nd quarter worth $12,802,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com during the 2nd quarter worth $5,973,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,485,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,052,000 after purchasing an additional 287,913 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,299,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,416,000 after purchasing an additional 277,419 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com during the 3rd quarter worth $1,774,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eugene F. Demark sold 5,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $69,826.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,363.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leonard J. Elmore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $40,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,893.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

About 1-800-Flowers.Com

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

