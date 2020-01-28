1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. is a leading e-commerce provider of floral products and gifts, in terms of number of customers and revenue. With the development of the company’s online business and a strategic acquisition, they have continuously expanded their product offerings, most recently to include gourmet foods and home and garden merchandise. As a result, the company has developed relationships with customers who purchase products not only for gifting occasions but also for everyday consumption. “

FLWS has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $25.00 price objective on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.86.

FLWS stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.06. The company had a trading volume of 12,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,133. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.15. The company has a market cap of $967.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.98. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $21.77.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $187.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that 1-800-Flowers.Com will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Eugene F. Demark sold 5,363 shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $69,826.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,363.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leonard J. Elmore sold 3,000 shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $40,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,893.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLWS. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 38.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

