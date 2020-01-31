1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $605.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.01 million. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. 1-800-Flowers.Com updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.60-0.61 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $0.60-0.61 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLWS traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.27. The stock had a trading volume of 16,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $975.29 million, a PE ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 1.50. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $21.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.35 and its 200-day moving average is $15.09.

FLWS has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Noble Financial set a $25.00 target price on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. 1-800-Flowers.Com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.86.

In related news, Director Eugene F. Demark sold 5,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $69,826.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,363.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leonard J. Elmore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $40,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,893.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

1-800-Flowers.Com Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

