1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.60-0.61 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.349-1.361 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.35 billion.1-800-Flowers.Com also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.60-0.61 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FLWS. Noble Financial set a $25.00 price objective on 1-800-Flowers.Com and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised 1-800-Flowers.Com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.86.

Shares of FLWS traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.19. 1,014,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,649. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.07. The company has a market cap of $981.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.50. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $21.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $605.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.01 million. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that 1-800-Flowers.Com will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 1-800-Flowers.Com news, Director Leonard J. Elmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $40,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,192 shares in the company, valued at $655,893.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eugene F. Demark sold 5,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $69,826.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,363.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

About 1-800-Flowers.Com

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

