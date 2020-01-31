1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) Stock Price Up 6.6% Following Earnings Beat

Shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $16.29 and last traded at $16.10, approximately 1,940,576 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 217% from the average daily volume of 612,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.10.

The specialty retailer reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $605.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.01 million. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 10.68%. 1-800-Flowers.Com’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Noble Financial set a $25.00 target price on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

In other news, Director Leonard J. Elmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $40,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,893.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eugene F. Demark sold 5,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $69,826.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,363.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLWS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,802,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 24.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,485,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,052,000 after purchasing an additional 287,913 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 13.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,299,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,416,000 after purchasing an additional 277,419 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,774,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 115.4% during the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 134,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 72,065 shares during the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.46 million, a PE ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 1.50.

1-800-Flowers.Com Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLWS)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

