1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised 1-800-Flowers.Com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Noble Financial set a $25.00 price target on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.86.

Shares of NASDAQ FLWS traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.19. 1,014,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.98. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $21.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.11 million, a PE ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.50.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $605.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that 1-800-Flowers.Com will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 1-800-Flowers.Com news, Director Leonard J. Elmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $40,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,192 shares in the company, valued at $655,893.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eugene F. Demark sold 5,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $69,826.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,372 shares in the company, valued at $343,363.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLWS. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 9.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 19.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 14,444 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 24.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,485,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,052,000 after purchasing an additional 287,913 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 146,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 25,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in 1-800-Flowers.Com during the third quarter worth about $161,000. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 1-800-Flowers.Com

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading