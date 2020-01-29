$1.93 Billion in Sales Expected for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) will post sales of $1.93 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.97 billion and the lowest is $1.88 billion. Spirit AeroSystems posted sales of $1.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full-year sales of $7.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.79 billion to $7.87 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $6.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.29). Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 49.21%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit AeroSystems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.04.

Shares of SPR traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.28. 1,279,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,818,161. Spirit AeroSystems has a twelve month low of $63.12 and a twelve month high of $100.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total transaction of $43,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,569.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,710,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $305,565,000 after buying an additional 227,562 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 5.6% in the third quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 2,707,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $222,640,000 after purchasing an additional 142,871 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 24.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,113,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $173,797,000 after purchasing an additional 409,856 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 7.1% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,641,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $133,531,000 after purchasing an additional 108,535 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter worth $109,904,000. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

