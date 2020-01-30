$100,000.00 in Sales Expected for CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ:CRMD) This Quarter

Analysts expect that CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ:CRMD) will report $100,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CorMedix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40,000.00 and the highest is $150,000.00. CorMedix reported sales of $30,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 233.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that CorMedix will report full-year sales of $350,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $290,000.00 to $410,000.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.02 million, with estimates ranging from $140,000.00 to $9.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CorMedix.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.19 million.

NASDAQ:CRMD traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $6.71. 138,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,847. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day moving average of $7.13. CorMedix has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

