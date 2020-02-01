$104.43 Million in Sales Expected for Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) will post sales of $104.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $95.00 million and the highest is $109.50 million. Casa Systems reported sales of $67.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 54%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full-year sales of $274.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $264.40 million to $278.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $380.85 million, with estimates ranging from $343.50 million to $415.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Casa Systems.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.08 million. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on CASA shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Casa Systems in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Casa Systems in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Casa Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.30.

Casa Systems stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.01. The company had a trading volume of 466,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,861. The stock has a market cap of $336.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.10 and a beta of 0.64. Casa Systems has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $12.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average of $5.42.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CASA. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 590,300.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 40.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

