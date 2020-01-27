$107.27 Million in Sales Expected for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) This Quarter

Written by × January 27, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) will announce $107.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $104.78 million and the highest estimate coming in at $110.70 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $115.93 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $399.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $397.08 million to $403.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $411.10 million, with estimates ranging from $396.79 million to $426.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $102.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.70 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 25.92%. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 10,496 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,173 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,841 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.45. The stock had a trading volume of 23,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,668. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $43.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.41. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.50.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*