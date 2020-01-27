$107.27 Million in Sales Expected for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) will announce $107.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $104.78 million and the highest estimate coming in at $110.70 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $115.93 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $399.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $397.08 million to $403.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $411.10 million, with estimates ranging from $396.79 million to $426.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $102.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.70 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 25.92%. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 10,496 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,173 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,841 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.45. The stock had a trading volume of 23,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,668. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $43.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.41. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.50.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com