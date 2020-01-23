$108.22 Million in Sales Expected for Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) will announce sales of $108.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Denny’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $104.99 million to $110.20 million. Denny’s reported sales of $159.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 11th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full-year sales of $536.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $532.54 million to $539.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $418.68 million, with estimates ranging from $401.67 million to $429.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Denny’s.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.62 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Denny’s in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Denny’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Denny’s in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Denny’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

Shares of NASDAQ DENN traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.05. 315,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,607. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.06. Denny’s has a 52-week low of $16.74 and a 52-week high of $23.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.44 and its 200-day moving average is $21.43.

In related news, VP Stephen C. Dunn sold 58,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,138,057.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,691.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Denny’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,694,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Denny’s by 206.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,076,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,509,000 after purchasing an additional 725,669 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Denny’s by 588.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 70,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 60,067 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Denny’s by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 47,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 26,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Denny’s by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 104,799 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denny’s (DENN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com