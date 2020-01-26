111 Inc – (NASDAQ:YI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

111 Inc – (NASDAQ:YI) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price objective of $14.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given 111 an industry rank of 82 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut 111 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 111 stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of 111 Inc – (NASDAQ:YI) by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in 111 were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:YI traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $6.63. The company had a trading volume of 51,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,995. 111 has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.34 million, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 3.11.

111 (NASDAQ:YI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. 111 had a negative return on equity of 42.41% and a negative net margin of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $155.36 million during the quarter.

111 Company Profile

111, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services, such as online consultation services and e-prescription services to consumers.

